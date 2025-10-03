3 Things to Watch in Week 5 of Wyoming High School Football
The 2025 high school football season in Wyoming enters Week 5 this week, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
Only four weeks remain in the regular season, and teams (and their supporters) are already doing scoreboard watching as they enter the heart of conference play, eying a postseason berth.
The top eight teams in Class 4A and the top four teams in each division from 1A 6-Man to 3A qualify for the playoffs.
While the teams in High School on SI Wyoming’s Top 10 avoid each other this week, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of big matchups throughout the state. Here are three games from around the state that we’ll be watching.
Pinedale (3-1) at No. 5 Mountain View (5-0), 1 p.m. Friday
The Buffaloes cannot afford to overlook the Wranglers, who are coming off a 1-7 season last fall and have already matched their win total for the previous four years combined.
Junior RB Logan Emery (401 yards, six touchdowns), a transfer from Kemmerer, and senior RB Sergio Duarte-Villa (401 yards, three touchdowns) lead the Pinedale attack, while Utah Tech commit QB Justus Platts (1,115 total yards, 17 touchdowns) sparks the Mountain View offense.
Cheyenne Central (4-1) at No. 3 Sheridan (5-0), 5 p.m. Friday
The Broncs put their state-record 48-game win streak on the line against a resurgent Indians squad who went 2-7 a year ago. Senior Austin Teasley has been a two-way standout for Central with 25 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns to go with a team-high 32 tackles and three pass breakups.
Douglas (2-2) at No. 9 Lander Valley (4-0), 6 p.m. Friday
The Tigers entered the Top 10 this week and now face the team they replaced in the rankings, who are coming off a 28-0 loss to Riverton. Senior RB Brayden Baker, who led 3A in rushing a year ago, is off to another strong start with 537 yards and nine touchdowns to lead Lander Valley, which has already matched its 2024 win total.
Here are the other games involving High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 teams this week:
- Powell at No. 1 Star Valley
- No. 2 Cody at Evanston
- No. 4 Big Horn at Moorcroft
- Kelly Walsh at No. 6 Cheyenne East
- Buffalo at No. 7 Riverton
- No. 8 Campbell County at Cheyenne South
- Green River at No. 10 Jackson Hole