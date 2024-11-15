High School

Wyoming (WHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, final matchups and game times

Ben Dagg

Wyoming football playoffs conclude this week!
Wyoming football playoffs conclude this week! / Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

It's state championship week in Wyoming high school football.

The playoffs conclude this Friday as 1A through 4A have final matchups on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16.

>>Wyoming high school football playoff brackets<<

Follow High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WHSAA football playoffs.

Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus all the state championship matchups:

4A

Championship matchup

(1) Sheridan vs. (3) East

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 WHSAA 4A bracket

3A

Championship matchup

(1) Star Valley vs. (2) Cody

3 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 3A bracket

2A

Championship matchup

(1) Big Horn vs. (3) Cokeville

12 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 2A bracket

1A-9 Man

Championship matchup

(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (2) Pine Bluffs

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 WHSAA 1A-9 Man bracket

1A-6 Man

Championship matchup

(1) Little Snake River vs. (1) Burlington

9 a.m. Saturday

2024 WHSAA 1A-6 Man bracket

