Wyoming (WHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
It's state championship week in Wyoming high school football.
The playoffs conclude this Friday as 1A through 4A have final matchups on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16.
Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus all the state championship matchups:
4A
Championship matchup
(1) Sheridan vs. (3) East
4 p.m. Saturday
3A
Championship matchup
(1) Star Valley vs. (2) Cody
3 p.m. Friday
2A
Championship matchup
(1) Big Horn vs. (3) Cokeville
12 p.m. Friday
1A-9 Man
Championship matchup
(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (2) Pine Bluffs
1 p.m. Saturday
1A-6 Man
Championship matchup
(1) Little Snake River vs. (1) Burlington
9 a.m. Saturday
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports