MLB

Tim Tebow, who is still playing baseball, makes diving game-ending catch

Jon Tayler
40 minutes ago

When we last left the adventures of Timothy J. Tebow, Baseball Player, our intrepid former footballer had made some history by tying Michael Jordan in career minor league home runs with three. Some men would choose to rest on those kinds of laurels, satisfied to know that they had equaled the mark of the greatest basketball player to try a second career in a sport he wasn't any good at. But Tebow does not stop, even on this Memorial Day weekend. He's still out here, playing baseball and winning over hearts and minds across the South Atlantic League.

Our latest entry in his feats of skill comes from Thursday night's game between the Columbia Fireflies and the Lexington Legends. With no one on, two outs and Tebow's Fireflies up by one, Lexington's Manny Olloque took a Max Kuhns offering and lofted it into leftfield. But Tebow was equal to the task, snaring the line drive amid a stumbling near-somersault to preserve Columbia's victory.

There's no real grace to Tebow's catch, an ungainly tumble that looks as if he changed speeds halfway through and then tripped himself at the very end. But for a 29-year-old man making his way through one of the lowest levels of the minors after years of not doing a single baseball or baseball-related thing, it's probably the best you can hope for.

For the game, Tebow went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk and is now hitting .231 on the season. As you can see in the video above, he also signed autographs for dozens of fans after his catch, because this dude's work is never done, holiday weekend or no.

