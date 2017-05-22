MLB

Tim Tebow vs. Michael Jordan: The minor league baseball tale of the tape

2:59 | MLB
A look at Tim Tebow's unorthodox minor league baseball lifestyle
SI Wire
3 hours ago

In one realm, at least, Tim Tebow is the equal of Michael Jordan. On Sunday, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL washout turned minor league baseball player hit his third home run of the season for the Class A Columbia Fireflies, whacking a pitch over the fence in left for a solo shot. The dinger not only helped pull Tebow out of what had been a gnarly slump—Tebow was 0-for-his-last-17 going into the weekend's action before hitting a double on Saturday, then going deep on Sunday as part of a two-hit day—but it also moved him into a tie with the man to whom his Quixotic baseball quest has inevitably been compared: Michael Jordan.

Jordan's doomed stint in minor league baseball—a season with the Double A Birmingham Barons in 1994, amid his sabbatical from the NBA—ended with His Airness hitting just three home runs in 127 games and looking wildly overmatched all the while. This august publication, meanwhile, gave him some rather terse career advice just a few weeks into his new job: Bag it. Alas, Jordan didn't take SI's advice that March and slogged through a season with not much in the way of highlights before deciding that basketball was the only way forward, returning to the Bulls in 1995.

MMQB: Inside Tim Tebow's baseball odyssey

Despite history showing just how difficult the jump from one sport to the other is—particularly in picking up baseball for the first time in years and making a go at it despite never playing it at a professional level, just like Jordan 20 years ago—Tebow is currently hacking away in the South Atlantic League. And with Tebow matching Jordan in home runs, what better time to see how the one-time White Sox wannabe and current Mets hopeful stack up, head to head, in their second sports?

  michael jordan tim tebow
Games 127 35
Plate Appearances 497 138
Hits 88 28
Home Runs 3 3
RBIs 51 14
Runs 46 18
Strikeouts 114 37
Walks 51 13
AVG/OBP/SLG .202/.289/.266 .230/.319/.369
SB/CS 30/18 0/0

There are a few caveats to offer here. For starters, Jordan (who was 31 when he joined the Barons) did his work at a higher level of the minors, and a ruthlessly difficult one at that; Tebow plays for a team on which he's the oldest player by four years and is roughly seven years older than the league on average. Tebow has also only hit the quarter mark of Jordan's career total. But either way, it's a good look at just how hard it is to succeed in baseball, even in the minors: two talented athletes who starred in their respective sports, now struggling to find traction.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters