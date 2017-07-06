MLB

Justin Turner, Mike Moustakas win All-Star Game Final Vote

Home Run Derby: Should Bryce Harper, other stars be competing?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals are headed to Miami for the MLB All-Star Game after winning the Final Vote, the league announced Thursday.

Turner set a record with 20.8 million votes, the most one player has ever received in the competition's 16-year history. With Moustakas joining him, it marks the first time two third basemen claimed the final spots in the same year.

Turner is hitting .384 with 17 doubles in 61 games coming into Thursday for the league-leading Dodgers. He earned the spot over Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals, Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies and Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins.

Moustakas joined Shane Victorino as the only two-time winners of the Final vote by edging out Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox, Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees, Elvis Andrus of the Texas Rangers and Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays. Moustakas was already heading to Miami for the All-Star break to take part in the Home Run Derby, as his 25 homers coming into Thursday were tied for second in the AL.

MLB
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and everybody else: Handicapping the HR Derby field

The All-Star Game will take place on July 11 at Marlins Park.

