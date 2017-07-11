Aaron Judge wins 2017 Home Run Derby and makes it look easy

Rob Manfred took time to talk about everything happening in the MLB on Tuesday.

From the allegations of juiced balls to the current bids to purchase the Miami Marlins to Aaron Judge's potential star power, the MLB commissioner commented on just about everything going on with the league.

Here are a few notable comments from the commissioner.

Rob Manfred says the balls are not juiced. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred says MLB will start examining the composition of bats to see if that has played role in dramatic home run increase — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 11, 2017

Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters in Miami today that MLB has done more testing of baseballs than ever,... https://t.co/yyH7lWtFYy — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred says the league is looking at bats as a possibility for the increase in power, as well as the baseballs. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred says that MLB is considering tweaking the standards for how baseballs are manufactured so the standards aren't so broad. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred on the HR increase: "Will we ever know the whole answer? Probably not." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred said he's asked his folks to look into whether the seams are lower. He said player complaints only started coming in this week. — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) July 11, 2017

Commissioner Manfred called Aaron Judge "the kind of player that can become the face of the game." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 11, 2017

"Aaron Judge has been phenomenal. No other word."--Commissioner Rob Manfred — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred re Marlins sale: "We have 3 viable bidding groups that are essentially in the same place in terms of price." No deal w/any yet. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred: "I don't like some of the activity in terms of what's going on with the 10-day DL." Worries teams are manipulating it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 11, 2017

Rob Manfred on Dodgers TV dispute: "It's not my job to tell a club to renegotiate a television deal." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 11, 2017

Com. Rob Manfred said if there is any action on Chief Wahoo logo it won't be until the end of the season. Says conversations continue. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 11, 2017

Manfred said he'll probably announce next 3 All-Star cities in one swoop. Cubs, Dodgers among candidate teams. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 11, 2017

MLB commissioner Manfred says he remains optimistic of #Rays getting new stadium, they still consider Tampa Bay "viable major-league market" — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2017

Whether it's concerns over the Cleveland Indians mascot and logo or the Los Angeles Dodgers TV deal, it's clear Manford has a lot of issues to address within the current climate of the MLB.