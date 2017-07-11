MLB

Rob Manfred speaks about juiced balls, sale of Marlins, Dodgers TV deal, more

0:42 | MLB
Aaron Judge wins 2017 Home Run Derby and makes it look easy
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Rob Manfred took time to talk about everything happening in the MLB on Tuesday.

From the allegations of juiced balls to the current bids to purchase the Miami Marlins to Aaron Judge's potential star power, the MLB commissioner commented on just about everything going on with the league.

Here are a few notable comments from the commissioner.

MLB
Aaron Judge's Home Run Derby showcase proves baseball has a new face

Whether it's concerns over the Cleveland Indians mascot and logo or the Los Angeles Dodgers TV deal, it's clear Manford has a lot of issues to address within the current climate of the MLB.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters