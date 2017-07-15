MLB

Joe Girardi points to postseason usage as part of Aroldis Chapman's struggles

Aroldis Chapman signs 5-year, $86 million deal with Yankees
New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman has been struggling this year, and manager Joe Girardi has a theory as to why it's happening.

"That's sometimes the cost of going a long way and deep into the playoffs, the extra wear and tear," Girardi says, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. "Sometimes it does catch up to you the next year."

This season Chapman is 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA with eight saves and three blown saves in 24 games. On Friday, Chapman walked in the game-winning in the Yankees 5-4 loss in Boston. The Yankees placed Chapman on the disabled list in May with left should rotator cuff inflammation.

In last year's postseason with the Chicago Cubs, Chapman pitched 15.2 innings, including 7.2 in five games in the World Series.

"Personally, I don't agree with the way [Joe Maddon] used me, but he is the manager, and he has the strategy," Chapman said through an interpreter in December, according to Andrew Marchand of ESPN.

This is the pitcher's seventh season, and he currently has the worst ERA and WHIP of his career. Last season Chapman had a 2.01 ERA and 20 saves in 31 games with the Yankees before being traded to the Cubs.

Chapman signed a record five-year, $86 million contract with New York in December. 

