Nolan Arenado Leaves Game After Getting Hit on Hand by Pitch
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado left Sunday's game in the fifth inning after getting hit on his left hand by a pitch from Vance Worley.
Nolan Arenado hit by a pitch, exits game early pic.twitter.com/nV6PmNZDXg— Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) August 13, 2017
Close up and slow motion of Nolan Arenado being hit in the hand pic.twitter.com/fJ7Dgx2ZGa— Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) August 13, 2017
Trevor Story came in to pinch run for Arenado.
The three-time All-Star came into Sunday's game batting .313 with 26 home runs and a MLB-leading 100 RBIs.
The Rockies came into the game tied with the Diamondbacks for the NL Wild Card lead.