These are the five best contracts in baseball

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado left Sunday's game in the fifth inning after getting hit on his left hand by a pitch from Vance Worley.

Nolan Arenado hit by a pitch, exits game early pic.twitter.com/nV6PmNZDXg — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) August 13, 2017

Close up and slow motion of Nolan Arenado being hit in the hand pic.twitter.com/fJ7Dgx2ZGa — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) August 13, 2017

Trevor Story came in to pinch run for Arenado.

The three-time All-Star came into Sunday's game batting .313 with 26 home runs and a MLB-leading 100 RBIs.

The Rockies came into the game tied with the Diamondbacks for the NL Wild Card lead.