What Channel Is the World Series On?

What channel is Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 31, 2017

Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday can be seen on FOX at 8 p.m. EST. Check your local listings to find out what channel FOX is.

Additionally, you can stream the World Series on FOX Sports Go or Fubo TV, where you can sign up now for a free seven-day trial

The Houston Astros lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the series after winning Game 5 in Houston on a walkoff hit in the 10th inning. Game 6 of the series will be played in Los Angeles and if there is a Game 7, that will also be played in Los Angeles.

The pitching matchup for Game 6 will be Justin Verlander of the Astros going against Rich Hill of the Dodgers.

If the Astros win Tuesday, it will clinch their first World Series in franchise history.

