Angels Call Mike Trout 'Exceptional Ambassador' Amid Popularity Criticism

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2018

The Angels released a statement supporting Mike Trout and his character after commissioner Rob Manfred weighed in on the star player's popularity in MLB.

Manfred was discussing player marketability before the All-Star Game on Tuesday and mentioned Trout.

"Mike's a great, great player and a really nice person, but he's made certain decisions about what he wants to do and what he doesn't want to do, and how he wants to spend his free time and how he doesn't want to spend his free time," Manfred said. "That's up to him. If he wants to engage and be more active in that area, I think we could help him make his brand really, really big. But he has to make a decision that he's prepared to engage in that area. It takes time and effort."

The Angels responded with this statement

"We applaud him for prioritizing his personal values over commercial self-promotion," part of the statement read. "That is rare in today's society and stands out as much as his extraordinary talent."

Trout homered in the All-Star Game, helping lead the American League to a 8–6 win over the National League. He now has a hit in all six All-Star Game appearances.

