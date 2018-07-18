Traina Thoughts: Rob Manfred Puts Mike Trout's Lack of Popularity on Mike Trout

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rob Manfred puts Mike Trout's lack of popularity on Mike Trout's shoulders.

By Jimmy Traina
July 18, 2018

1. Few would argue that Mike Trout is the best player in baseball. Unfortunatley, that's a problem for Major League Baseball because Trout's Q rating is pretty much non-existent.

This is not a revelation. Trout has been dominating the sport for a long time and his popularity has never increased. What makes this notable now is that even the sport's commissioner seems frustrated by not being able to market his best commodity. Here's what Rob Manfred said prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday:

"Player marketing requires one thing for sure—the player. You cannot market a player passively. You can't market anything passively. You need people to engage with those to whom you are trying to market in order to have effective marketing. We are very interested in having our players more engaged and having higher-profile players and helping our players develop their individual brand. But that involves the player being actively engaged."

Mike's a great, great player and a really nice person, but he's made certain decisions about what he wants to do and what he doesn't want to do, and how he wants to spend his free time and how he doesn't want to spend his free time. That's up to him. If he wants to engage and be more active in that area, I think we could help him make his brand really, really big. But he has to make a decision that he's prepared to engage in that area. It takes time and effort."

Here's the dilemma for Manfred, a sport which would be helped by drawing younger fans and basically anyone who likes baseball: There is absolutely nothing wrong with Trout not wanting to market himself.

He's not obligated to "build his brand" on social media, or play video games with Conan, or do a bit for Fallon to see if people on the street can recognize him.

You also can't fault Trout for not having a dynamic personality. That is not meant to be a disrespectful comment. That is not a knock. Not everyone has a personality that draws people in. Not everybody is Joel Embiid or Rob Gronkowski. Not every athlete can use Twitter to show off their sense of humor, like Brandon McCarthy or Chris Long or Roberto Luongo.

Trout has tweeted more than 5,000 times and there's basically nothing there. All we know about him is that he has a weather fetish. Again, this is not criticism. This is reality. On the flip side, Trout seems like an extremely nice person, does charity work, is never in trouble. This is ultimately what's important and what matters in the real world. 

However, he's also part of the sports world. And unfortunately, the other reality is that MLB gets no juice from its best player. No buzz. Nothing they can promote. Nothing to draw the fringe fan in, something LeBron will do in the NBA and Tom Brady will do in the NFL.

For the commissioner to actually admit this and be so frank about it is quite amazing and tells you how much this is a problem for baseball.

2. With Hulk Hogan getting reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after getting banned for three years because of racist views exposed on a sex tape made with his best friend's wife, the WWE's black superstars have been repeatedly asked to comment on the situation. Kofi Kingston, who is part of the popular and hilarious New Day group, released this statement last night and it's a must-read thanks to its brutal honesty.

3. The highlight of the MLB All-Star Game was Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon quoting Michael Scott while being interviewed by Joe Buck.

GIPHY

4. Maybe it's time we have players interview other players about breaking news so we can get honest, unfiltered answers like this one.

5. This is a really bad Tweet, Part 1.

No, actually this is the worst week in sports and the ESPYs are not a real thing.

6. This is a really bad Tweet (and story), Part 2.

It's 2018. Young people don't watch TV. Everyone streams. The video below from Cohen's debut episode has more than 11 million views as of this writing. To ignore that is absurd.

7. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN icon Chris Berman. The man known as "Boomer" talks about how his first season in 31 years without hosting NFL Countdown went, the legacy of NFL Primetime, which he co-hosted with Tom Jackson, whether or not Primetime would work today, the various criticisms he's faced throughout his career, being told he can't use his famous nicknames by an ESPN producer and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Trainay.

IN CLOSING: A new SI Media Podcast drops tomorrow morning with two interviews: Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and the Long brothers, Chris and Kyle. Hit the link above to subscribe.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)