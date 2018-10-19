Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi withdrew himself from consideration for the Reds' managerial opening on Friday per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Girardi was reportedly Cincinnati's top choice for the position.

Girardi spent 10 seasons as the Yankees' manager from 2008-17. He won 910 games and reached the postseason six times, winning the World Series in 2009. Girardi's tenure with the Yankees ended in Oct. 2017 after New York announced it would not renew his contract.

The Reds fired former manager Bryan Price 18 games into 2018. Jim Riggleman went 64–80 in an interim role.

Girardi spent the 2018 season as an analyst for the MLB Network. He played for four teams in 15 seasons from 1989-2003, winning three World Series. Girardi was named an All-Star in 2000 while playing for the Cubs.