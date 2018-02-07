Report: MLB Network to Hire Former Yankees Manager Joe Girardi as Studio Analyst

Joe Girardi returns to television.

By Chris Chavez
February 07, 2018

MLB Network plans to hire former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as a studio analyst for the upcoming season, according to Michael McCarthy of Sporting News.

Girardi could make his debut on 'MLB Tonight' on 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday but MLB Network did not confirm the Sporting News report.

Girardi was let go as the Yankees' manager after 10 seasons on the job. He was coming off a year in which he led the Yankees within a game of the World Series before losing to the eventual-champion Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. In his 10 seasons as manager, Girardi never had a season below .500 and finished with 910 wins.

Todd Frazier Settles for Discounted Deal with Mets

Before he took the job as the Yankees' manager in 2008, Girardi was an analyst for the YES Network. Girardi has not ruled out a return to managing in the future.

