The Minnesota Twins decided to shake things up this week by hiring former MLB outfielder Rocco Baldelli as their new manager.

While it's not news that the Twins were in the market for a new skipper after firing Paul Molitor, the Internet was shook when it realized that Baldelli is only 37 years old.

As it turns out, the Twins were looking for a younger manager that could communicate well with millenials. Baldelli checked that box and many more. The Tampa Bay Rays created a postion for Baldelli last season called Major League Field Coordinator, which included focusing on the development of the team's young players.

Baldelli, who has no managerial experience, is now the first major league manager born in the 1980s. He was born in 1981 to be exact and now many fans across baseball suddenly feel old.

That year Chariots of Fire and Raiders of the Lost Ark came to theaters, Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" was on the radio and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Cut to 2000 and the Devil Rays drafted Baldelli with the sixth overall pick out of high school. The Phillies also selected Chase Utley with the 15th pick that year, while the Braves took Adam Wainwright at 29th.

Baseball keeps saying that it needs to appeal to younger generations. Maybe Baldelli is the start.