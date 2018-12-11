With Major League Baseball's winter meetings underway, it should not be much longer before the top free-agent players sign with their new squads.

Outfielder Bryce Harper is arguably the hottest commodity on the market this offseason. The one-time National League MVP has several teams in pursuit of his services, including several presumed contenders.

McCANN, RAIOLA: How State Taxes Could Affect Where Bryce Harper and Manny Machado End Up

Conveniently, in his hometown of Las Vegas, Harper could very soon determine his next homefield.

Predicting Bryce Harper's Landing Spot and New Contract

Keep track of the latest surrounding Harper's free agency by following all of the latest rumors and reports below:

• Harper has reportedly met with several teams off site from the Winter Meetings in his hometown. A "mystery owner" flew in to visit with him. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Yankees have ended their pursuit of Harper due to a crowded outfield, according to general manager Brian Cashman. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Nationals are not ready to rule out a potential reunion with Harper, despite Washington owner Mark Lerner stating he believed Harper had "moved on." (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• The Phillies will meet with Harper's agent, Scott Boras, this week. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)