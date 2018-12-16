Report: Mets to Sign Catcher Wilson Ramos to Two-Year Deal

Ramos tallied 15 homers and 70 RBI in 382 at-bats last season. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

The Mets continued to build their lineup for 2019 on Sunday, signing catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is worth $19 million, per Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Ramos was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2018, reaching the game in 2016 as well. He split time between Tampa Bay and Philadelphia in 2018, getting traded to the Phillies at the trade deadline. Ramos hit 15 home runs in 382 at-bats last season, adding 70 RBI.

The Venezuelan catcher spent the first seven years of his career with the Nationals. He is a career .273 hitter with 109 career homers. 

Sunday's signing continued New York's string of additions to its big-league club this offseason. The Mets made waves on Dec. 1, acquiring closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano in a trade with the Mariners.

New York finished fourth in the NL East in 2018 at 77–85. 

