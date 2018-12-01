The Seattle Mariners are trading All-Stars Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets, ESPN's Tenchy Rodriguez reports.

In exchange for the second baseman, right-handed closer and $20 million, New York will send prospects Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic and the hefty contracts of Jay Bruce, Jason Vargas, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista to Seattle, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Cano has waived his no-trade clause and is expected to join the Mets Monday once a medical review is complete, reports MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Cano was suspended 80 games last season for violating the joint drug agreement. His positive test was not for a performance-enhancing drug but instead for Furosemide, a diuretic to help people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. Cano was given the diuretic during the offseason to deal with a medical issue, but MLB determined he was using it to mask another drug. Cano was tested before and after the positive test and results came back clean.

In the 80 games he played this past year, he had 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a slash line of .303/.374/.471.

Diaz was one of the best closers in baseball in 2018 and put together a career year, racking up an MLB-high 57 saves with a WHIP of 0.791. Those marks, along with his 1.96 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 73 1/3 innings pitched, were all career-best marks.

The Mets, now with major additions to their bullpen and middle infield, will look to challenge the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves. New York finished fourth in the division last season, 13 games behind Atlanta at 77-85.

The Mariners are coming off an 89-73 campaign where they finished 14 games back of the Houston Astros for the AL West crown.