The biggest fireworks show of the MLB offseason is over, but the baseball world is still awaiting where star closer Craig Kimbrel will land ahead of the new season. With spring training in full swing, it shouldn't be much longer before the trusty reliever signs with a new squad.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, who's retiring after the 2019 season, reached an agreement with ESPN to serve as a contributing analyst. He will debut during ESPN's spring training coverage in late March. (ESPN)

• ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza is joining the Mets baseball operations department as an advisor. (Mets)

• Bryce Harper will hit in simulated games against pitcher Jerad Eickhoff on Wednesday, then minor-league pitching on Thursday, in preparation for his spring debut on Saturday. (Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Cubs have restructured Brad Brach’s contract due to viral infection. (The Athletic)

• Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder) was "pretty excited" with his progress following Monday's throwing session. Manager Dave Roberts said he is "trending in the right direction" ahead of Opening Day, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play. (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com)