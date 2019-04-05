Longtime Giants manager Bruce Bochy received a very loud standing ovation at AT&T Park before his final home opener in San Francisco.

Bochy, 63, is entering his 13th season with the Giants. In February, he announced his decision to retire after this season by saying it was "time."

Bruce Bochy got a very long standing ovation before his final home opener with the Giants: pic.twitter.com/sEwcppDCTS — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 5, 2019

Managers across the league paid tribute to Bochy ahead of his final season. As San Francisco's skipper, he has led the Giants to three World Series titles and three National League pennants during his tenure thus far.

Prior to taking over as the Giants manager in 2007, Bochy served as the Padres manager from 1995-2006. He led San Diego to its second-ever World Series appearance in 1998.