Giants manager Bruce Bochy will retire at the end of the 2019, he announced Monday.

Bochy, 63, is entering his 13th season with the Giants. He has led San Francisco to three World Series titles and three National League pennants during his tenure thus far.

"In my mind, it's time," Bochy said of retiring.

Bochy informed players of his decision prior to speaking with media.

Prior to taking over as the Giants manager in 2007, Bochy served as the Padres manager from 1995-2006. He led San Diego to its second-ever World Series appearance in 1998.