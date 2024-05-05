Angels News: Mike Trout Pens Emotional Thank You For Support Through Surgery
Mike Trout announced on social media that his knee surgery was successful and he is now focused on rehab to ensure a return to the Los Angeles Angels this season.
"Thank you for all of your support and encouragement," Trout wrote on Saturday in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The surgery on my knee went well and I'm now focused on a speedy recovery. Looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible."
Trout had a partial medial meniscectomy procedure performed in California and will remain in Anaheim to begin the rehab process.
Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters on Friday that he spoke to Trout following the surgery.
"I let him know how much we miss him," he said. "I'm happy the surgery went well, and I'm looking forward to his rehab and getting after it and getting back as fast as he possibly can. In the meantime, I told him, 'Enjoy your rehab.'"
The 32-year-old has spent a significant amount of time on the injured list over the past few seasons. He isn't sure when this injury happened but expressed frustration at being out for an extended period again.
Trout missed most of the 2021 season with a strained calf, several weeks in 2022 with a back injury, and last season, a broken hand sidelined him from July on.
"He was in a good place, a really good place before he got hurt," Washington said. "He went through a little bit of struggle, but I would rather have it now because once he finds it, he can go for three months.
"But mentally he was in a good place and for that to happen, I can understand how it took him down."
Trout landed on the IL leading the majors with 10 homers and had 14 RBIs and six steals.
