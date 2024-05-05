Angels Young Star Forced to Exit Saturday’s Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe exited Saturday's game early with a right-hand contusion, the team's PR account confirmed the news with a post X (formerly Twitter).
O'Hoppe took a foul ball off his hand in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. He stayed in the game -- striking out in the top of the fifth -- before exiting before the bottom of the fifth.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, X-rays on O'Hoppe's throwing hand were negative and he will be day-to-day. O'Hoppe finished the night 0-for-2 with a strikeout and Matt Thaiss replaced him in the lineup.
The 24-year-old was a 23rd-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his major-league debut late in the 2022 season with the Angels and emerged last year as their primary catcher.
