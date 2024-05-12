Angels Legend Has Jersey Number Retired
Former Los Angeles Angels ace and All-Star Jered Weaver's jersey number has been retired by his alumni, the Long Beach State Dirtbags.
Angels coordinator of pitching analysis Jared Hughes shared via Twitter.
The No. 36 for the Dirtbags will never be worn by another player in the program's history. Weaver was honored in a pregame ceremony before the Dirtbags took on UC Irvine on Friday.
Before Weaver became a household name for the Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels, Weaver was holding things down for Long Beach State. The right-hander earned eight All-American nods during his three years. He also set records throughout his 37 wins over 55 starts.
On top of that, his 370 innings pitched and 441 strikeouts are also career program records. In 2024, the lanky right-hander struck out 214 batters, which was the sixth-most by any NCAA D1 pitcher in a season.
Following his stellar collegiate career, Weaver stood in his home state when the Halos selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2004. His 11-year tenure in Anaheim was nothing short of remarkable. As a Halo, Weaver was a three-time All-Star, two-time American League wins leader, and MLB strikeout leader. His crowning achievement came on May 2, 2012, when he pitched a no-hitter, solidifying his place in Angels history.
Weaver made a mark at the college and professional levels.