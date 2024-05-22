Angels Finally Move Up in National MLB Power Rankings
The latest edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB power rankings saw the Angels jump a spot to No. 26 amid their strong showing during their current road trip through Texas.
The Angels (20-30) won two of three games in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field, before moving on to Houston and taking two of three from the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
The Halos' Texas two-step came at the expense of the top two teams in the American League West last season. The Rangers ultimately eliminated the Astros in the AL Championship Series before going on to win the World Series.
Wednesday, the Angels scored a 2-1 victory behind a pair of unlikely heroes. Veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson threw eight innings and allowed only one run, throwing an efficient 95 pitches. Luis Garcia, filling in for closer Carlos Estevez, pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
The Angels' lineup, meanwhile, collected only three hits. One, however, was a 2-run home run by light-hitting infielder Kyren Paris — the first of his major league career. That was enough to pave the way to victory.
The Angels are still tied with the Oakland A's for the second-worst record in the AL, but at least they are showing the signs of encouragement they'll need from a young team in what's become a rebuilding season.