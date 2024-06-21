Angels Give Minor Leaguer His First Crack at the Big Leagues in Three Years
The Angels selected the contract of pitcher Hans Crouse from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday ahead of their series opener against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Crouse, a right-handed reliever, had spent the entire season with the Angels' top farm team. He was 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 21 games, with 42 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.
The 25-year-old pitcher has made two major league appearances in a professional career that began in 2017, both with the Phillies in 2021.
Crouse was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round out of Dana Point High School in 2017. He was traded to the Phillies in 2021, with Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, in the deal that sent pitcher Spencer Howard to Texas.
After three injury-plagued years in the Phillies' system, Crouse became a free agent and signed a minor league deal with the Angels in February. With the Bees, Crouse was on a 12-game tear that saw him strike out 30 batters in his last 13.1 innings while allowing only seven hits, three walks and one run.
While Crouse is unlikely to strike out more than two batters an inning at the big league level, he can boost an Angels 'pen that has combined for a 5.34 ERA — 29th in MLB.
In his most recent appearance Wednesday against the Reno Aces, Crouse struck out the side in the ninth inning using a sinker, slider, and a four-seamer that topped out at 95 mph.