Reds vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 18
The Cincinnati Reds are pushing for a playoff spot in the National League, sitting 1.5 games back from the New York Mets for the final wild-card berth.
They'll try to string some momentum together this week when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels in an interleague series. The Angels would have to get red-hot in the final month of the season to have any chance of a postseason berth, but they haven't lost hope yet.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Reds vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+138)
- Angels +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Reds -112
- Angels -104
Total
- Over 9 (-120)
- Under 9 (-102)
Reds vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (10-9, 4.31 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Victor Mederos, RHP (0-0, 5.63 ERA)
Reds vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FS1
- Reds Record: 65-60
- Angels Record: 60-64
Reds vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brady Singer OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-118) via BetMGM
The Angels have the highest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball this season at 26.0%. That number has increased to 26.6% since the All-Star Break. Brady Singer comes into this game recording 6+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts.
Reds vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
The Reds' offense has run cold at the worst time possible. Since the All-Star Break, the Reds rank 28th in the Majors in wRC+, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels have been much better in that advanced metric, coming in at 12th in that time frame.
Admittedly, the Reds have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Singer on the mound, but the offensive numbers of late are too heavy in the Angels' direction for me not to back them as home underdogs in this spot.
Pick: Angels (-104) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!