Mike Trout Agreed to Special Request From Fan Who Caught 400th Home Run Ball
On Saturday Mike Trout hit a big career milestone. The Angels superstar mashed his 400th career home run, an absolute monster of a 485-foot shot against the Rockies at Coors Field. It was a cool moment for the former MVP amidst a down season in Los Angeles— and he capped the night off with a very classy gesture for the fan who caught the ball.
Per ESPN the fan caught the home run ball while attending the game with his family. He was willing to give the milestone baseball back to the superstar, but had one special request: to play a game of catch. Trout obliged, playing catch with the fan on the field after the 3-0 Angels win over the Rockies.
A really cool gesture from Trout and undoubtedly an incredible special moment for the fan. Trout also gave the fan's family three signed baseballs and two signed bats.
"Once they get older and realize, that'll be an awesome memory for the dad to tell the kids, to experience that," Trout said of playing catch with the fan. "I know how I felt when I went to a ballgame with my dad."
The homer was Trout's 22nd of the year for the 70-85 Angels. He'll try to hit No. 401 against the Rockies on Sunday with first pitch set 3:10 p.m. ET.