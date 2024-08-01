Angels' Mike Trout To Miss Remainder of Season With Meniscus Tear: Report
The Angels were already expecting star outfielder Mike Trout to be out for an extended amount of time following a setback to his surgery from earlier in the year. But now Trout will be out for the rest of the season following another meniscus tear.
Insider Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register broke the news on social media.
Trout hasn't played since April due to a torn meniscus in his left knee and having surgery. His setback happened a few days ago but there was hope he could return at some point.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian declined to provide any information about the setback. All he mentioned was that the star had a setback but he didn't get into the details.
“I’m not going to get into details,” Minasian said when asked to elaborate. “He had a setback.”
Normally, it takes one or two months to recover from surgery to repair a torn meniscus but Trout had already exceeded that before the setback. Now he will be out for the rest of the season, adding insult to injury on what has been a tough year for the Angels.
This new injury is another in a long line for Trout, who has missed significant time over the last few seasons. He suffered a strained calf injury in 2021, a back injury in 2022, and then had a fractured hamate last season.
When healthy, Trout has been one of the best players that the game of baseball has ever seen. But his career has been defined by injury over the last few seasons, robbing fans of watching him play.
The three-time American League MVP was looking forward to coming back, having talked about his recovery just a few days ago.
“Glad it’s not serious,” Trout said on Friday. “Any day, I’ll come in and feel good and start running and get back out there.”
He said he felt something during a rehab start, lasting only two innings with the Angels Triple-A affiliate.
“Something didn’t feel right,” Trout said. “Then I came out the next day and tried to loosen it up and felt a little pop. Then I thought the best thing is for me to come back and get it checked out, make sure everything was good.”
Before going out with the injury earlier in the year, Trout hit .220 with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in. This is another incident that he will have to overcome and the Angels will go through the majority of another season without the services of their star.