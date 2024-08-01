Angels GM Declines to Provide Information on Mike Trout's Setback
The 2024 season hasn't been kind to the Los Angeles Angels so far and now they have braced themselves to be without star outfielder Mike Trout for even longer than expected. The right-hander hasn't played since April due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, having surgery.
However, he has suffered a setback during his rehab process. However, Angels general manager Perry Minasian declined to provide any information about the setback that Trout suffered.
“I’m not going to get into details,” Minasian said when asked to elaborate. “He had a setback.”
The normal rehab time for his surgery is one or two months. But Trout has missed over three months of game action and now has no return date in sight.
At this point, the Angels may be better off keeping the star out for the remainder of the season. The team isn't in playoff position and would only be risking him getting hurt even more if he were to return.
The three-time MVP has suffered injuries in each of the last four seasons. He has missed significant time and has seen his recovery time exceed original expectations almost yearly.
In 2021, he suffered a strained calf, suffered a back injury in 2022, and last season dealt with a fractured hamate. His career has been defined by injury of late and it's been unfortunate to see one of the game's best players have to deal with being out.
Trout was supposed to return shortly before the setback and just days ago was discussing coming back.
“Glad it’s not serious,” Trout said on Friday. “Any day, I’ll come in and feel good and start running and get back out there.”
This setback is an unfortunate matter for both Trout and the Angels. He felt something during a rehab game in Salt Lake City, only playing in two innings.
“Something didn’t feel right,” Trout said. “Then I came out the next day and tried to loosen it up and felt a little pop. Then I thought the best thing is for me to come back and get it checked out, make sure everything was good.”
Before his injury this season, Trout looked much like himself, at least with his power. He hit .220 with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in. For now, it seems that the Angels will be cautious with Trout and it remains to be seen if he will return this season.