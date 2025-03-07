Angels Scratch 2 Stars From Friday’s Lineup for Unfortunate Reason
The Los Angeles Angels scratched utility man Luis Rengifo and outfielder Jorge Soler from Friday's lineup.
Rengifo and Soler are both healthy. However, the Angels did want to be cautious with some of their stars given the field conditions after it rained Friday morning.
More news: Angels Star Details Tragic Family Health Incidents From This Offseason
Soler, the first Angels' addition of the offseason, has put on a strong performance this spring. The veteran is hitting .444 with two home runs, six RBIs, a double, and three walks across 18 at-bats in Cactus League play.
Rengifo has not recorded a hit this spring, but has only appeared in one game of Cactus League thus far. Rengifo was also scratched from Monday's lineup because of hamstring tightness, but this time it is a healthy scratch for the utility man.
The 28-year-old did not play in 100 games last season because of injury, but the hope is that the 2025 season pans out differently for the longtime Angel.
In 2024, Rengifo put up strong numbers, slashing 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games. Prior to the wrist injury, he was an All-Star candidate.
Rengifo sustained the injury in July, and returned to play in nine games nearly a month later before cutting the season short to undergo surgery. It marked the second consecutive year he ended the season with an injury.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Rengifo has shown off his versatility this spring as he has played at second and third, and manager Ron Washington also said earlier this spring that the utility man could see time in the outfield. As of late, Tim Anderson has gotten some playing time in the outfield to test his versatility.
Rengifo is one of many players competing for a starting infield spot. With Zach Neto set to start the season on the injured list, the Angels will need to find a starting shortstop. Top prospect Christian Moore is also competing against the utility man this spring to be the team's primary second baseman.
More news: Mike Trout Getting Advice on Position Change From Angels Legend Who Did it Before
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.