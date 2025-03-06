Angels Star Details Tragic Family Health Incidents From This Offseason
Kenley Jansen rushed home to Curacao a few days before the 2024 season ended. He faced a lot of negative press for, it but now, the new closer for the Los Angeles Angels has revealed why.
Jansen revealed on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with WEEI's Rob Bradford that he had to leave because his mother was ill.
"I have a tough time this offseason," Jansen said. "I can't neglect that, you know. I have to rush to Curaçao before the season ends, that's a part too. I went home and then I have to rush to Curaçao because my mom wasn't doing great.
"Luckily, she's still alive, but there's not a lot that they can do for her. She's still hanging and still being strong, and I appreciate that and thank God for that she's still here with us. I have to spend three months basically in Curaçao this offseason."
Jansen's mother wasn't the only family member struggling with their health at the time.
"On top of that, my dad had a stroke," Jansen told Bradford. "I had both of them in the hospital at the same time."
The right-hander built a gym at his brother's home to stay in shape while he tending to his parents and inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels for 2025.
The four-time All-Star closer has the opportunity to further climb the ranks on baseball's all-time saves list this season. Jansen has recorded 447 saves since his career began with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. He currently sits fourth on the all-time list, trailing only Lee Smith (478), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Mariano Rivera (652).
After the Dodgers let Jansen walk following the 2021 season, he signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. In 2022, he posted a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and led the National League with 41 saves.
Jansen later signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, where he compiled a 7-8 record with a 3.44 ERA and 80 saves over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Across 99.1 innings, he struck out 114 batters and walked 37, posting a 1.158 WHIP.
In 2024, he appeared in 54 games, finishing with a 4-2 record, a 3.29 ERA, and converting 27 of 31 save opportunities. He struck out 62 batters and walked 20 in 54.2 innings before missing the final week of the season due to shoulder inflammation.
