Angels Send Veteran Pitcher to Triple-A
The Los Angeles Angels sent left-handed relief pitcher José Quijada outright to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Monday. He cleared waivers after the Angels designated him for assignment on July 30.
Quijada has just over four years of MLB service time, so he has the right to reject the outright assignment and elect free agency. However, players who have less than five years of service time must sacrifice their remaining salary to enter the market.
The Angels avoided arbitration with Quijada over the offseason and agreed to pay him a $1.075 million salary this season. Therefore, Los Angeles still owes Quijada about $300,000, so it would make the most sense for him to head to Triple-A.
The Angels claimed Quijada off waivers from the Miami Marlins in February 2020, and he has made multiple MLB appearances with the Halos every season since.
Los Angeles brought Quijada up to the Big Leagues on July 24, where he made two scoreless appearances totaling 1.1 innings. The Angels ultimately designated him for assignment when they landed veteran relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.
Quijada will go back to the minor leagues where he has spent most of this season. But rather than return to Double-A Rocket City, who he made 27 appearances with in 2025, Quijada will play for the Angels’ highest affiliate team.
Quijada made the Halos’ Opening Day roster in 2023 as part of the bullpen. However, he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery that May after recording four saves and five holds in 10 appearances.
He returned to pitching last July and finished the 2024 season with the Angels. Quijada logged a career-best 3.26 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 22 appearances last season.
Despite Quijada's success last season, he did not earn a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster this season. And now, with the addition of Garcia and Chafin, Quijada's chances of earning a regular spot in the Halos' bullpen are slim to none.
Quijada will continue to serve as a depth option in the Angels' minor leagues for now.
