3-Time All-Star Calls Angels' Zach Neto 'Best Shortstop in the American League'
Zach Neto donned a headset inside Angel Stadium on Tuesday afternoon thinking he was about to be interviewed by MLB Network.
He did — but host Dan Plesac had an ulterior motive: paying Neto a massive compliment.
"I’m not a certified agent but if you’re looking for one, you're the best defensive shortstop in the game of baseball right now," said Plesac, a three-time All-Star pitcher during his 18-year MLB career. "I was so impressed at your play at shortstop. The internal clock that you have, to get rid of the ball when you have time, and you and Christian Moore have a chance to be one of the best, or if not the best, double play combination in baseball."
Plesac said he formed his opinion while calling the Angels-White Sox series over the weekend for Chicago Sports Network, the White Sox's regional broadcast partner.
"I just want tot tell you: the work that you do doesn’t go unnoticed," Plesac told Neto. "I’m a relief pitcher and I’m biased toward pitchers, but I walked away … I called Greg (Amsinger), texted him, ‘I saw the best shortstop in the American League.’ I think you’re that good.”
That quote might find its way to the bulletin boards of Bobby Witt Jr., Corey Seager, Gunnar Henderson, Bo Bichette or Jeremy Peña. All five AL shortstops have made an All-Star team, and are ranked higher than Neto on FanGraphs' WAR leaderboard.
But Neto's place in the conversation — literally and figuratively — is notable, even if Plesac's opinion is in the minority. According to Baseball Reference's version of WAR, only Witt (4.7) and Peña (4.6) rank higher than Neto (4.0).
Baseball Reference ranks Neto's defensive value behind only that of Taylor Walls among AL shortstops. Walls' .606 OPS disqualifies him from the ranks of the best all-around players at the position. Neto, still just 24, is on pace for a career year at the plate with a .270/.321/.463 slash line.
After missing the Angels' first 18 games of the season, Neto is well on his way to a second consecutive 20-homer season to begin his career.
Given his accomplishments on the field, the Angels are surely bullish about Neto's role as their shortstop of the future. Plesac's opinion might not move that needle within the team's front office, but his actual agent might hold the quote in his back pocket in case the topic of a long-term extension comes up.
