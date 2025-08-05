Angels' Arte Moreno Slammed By MLB Insider: Far and Away The Worst Owner in Baseball
The Los Angeles Angels had an underwhelming trade deadline.
After bringing in veteran relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals, and acquiring third baseman Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees with mere hours remaining in the deadline, there was much left to be desired from the Halos.
MLB insider Robert Murray recently spoke at the National Sports Card Convention regarding what he believes went wrong for the Angels.
“It’s Arte Moreno, the team owner there. He is by far and away the worst owner in baseball. And I hope he sells the team because the Angels, they have some fun pieces on that team.”
Murray also clarified that the lack of moves shouldn't be placed on general manager Perry Minasian, and that his belief is the Angels would sell at the deadline if not for Moreno.
"If (Minasian) had a different owner, they probably would've sold off. They would've been totally different,” Murray said. “Instead, they're trying to be competitive. Perry's trying to be convincing to the media that they are competitive. When in reality, he knows, everybody knows that team is just stuck in pure mediocrity."
Many around the baseball world saw the Angels as a team that was better off parting with expiring contracts and other veterans at the deadline and building for the future. Others, mainly those around the team, believed the current team had most of the necessary pieces to make a postseason push and snag the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
After the abysmal deadline, the Halos didn't move the needle too much to contend this year, and didn't sell off expiring contracts, either.
As for Moreno's role, there is not much information on the conversations he and the team's front office had, but shortly after the deadline, Minasian spoke on the lack of moves his team made.
“Obviously I talk to ownership,” Minasian said. “No doubt about that. I think every team talks to ownership. You talk about things, baseball operations, ownership. At the end of the day, we felt like this was the best way to go. To me, being competitive in August, being competitive in September, I think is very, very important.”
