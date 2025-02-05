Angels Sign Veteran Gold Glove Award-Winning Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels released their list of non-roster invites to spring training and one veteran name stood out.
The Angels have signed infielder and Gold Glove winner Yolmer Sánchez to a minor league deal.
At 32 years old, Sánchez is looking to return to the majors after a two-year absence. He spent seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 2014 to 2020, earning a Gold Glove at second base in 2019.
Sánchez was named a finalist for the Gold Glove award in 2019 alongside José Altuve of the Astros and DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees. He led American League second basemen with 11 defensive runs saved, ranking second overall in the majors at the position behind only Kolten Wong of the Cardinals, who recorded 14.
Across nearly 2,500 plate appearances with Chicago, he posted a .245/.300/.360 line.
In recent years, Sánchez has primarily played at the Triple-A level, with brief stints in the majors in 2022 with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.
Sánchez has spent the past two seasons in Triple-A, posting a .236/.381/.350 line with Atlanta's affiliate in 2023.
The previous year, he recorded a .226/.346/.393 mark over 399 plate appearances with the Mets’ top farm team.
Across more than 3,000 career Triple-A plate appearances, Sánchez holds a .251/.340/.374 line. He joins fellow non-roster infielders Tim Anderson, J.D. Davis, and Carter Kieboom in the Angels’ camp, all of whom have major league experience.
Signing with the Angels presents an opportunity for a reunion with Anderson. They formed a solid middle infield duo while with Chicago.
In 2018, Sánchez led the American League in triples with 10 while playing for the White Sox.
Although he hasn't appeared in the majors over the past two years, Sánchez has remained active in the minors, playing 117 games for Gwinnett (Braves Triple-A) in 2023 and 111 games for Syracuse (Mets Triple-A) in 2024, posting .236 and .226 batting averages, respectively.