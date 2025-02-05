Angels Could Sign All-Star Closers in Blockbuster Free Agent Moves: Report
The Los Angeles Angels aren't done adding to their roster and the front office has made their desires clear: They still want to add an arm or two to the bullpen.
According to a report from The Athletic, those additions could be in the form of Kenley Jansen or Kyle Finnegan.
"The addition of a free-agent closer such as Kenley Jansen or Kyle Finnegan is one possibility," Ken Rosenthal reported. "But the Angels might prefer to simply go with Ben Joyce, 24, and sign a veteran setup man such as Andrew Chafin or Phil Maton instead."
Jansen and Finnegan would be more expensive options and would give the Angels a true closer. However, the team could decide to get a less expensive setup man, and go with Joyce as the closer.
Jansen, 37, is a four-time All-Star who last earned the honor in 2023 as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Finnegan is younger at 33 years old, and made his first and only All-Star appearance in 2024.
Joyce, 24, was drafted by the Angels in the third round of the 2022 draft from the University of Tennessee and made his debut in 2023.
In 2024, he went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, recording four saves in 31 appearances. Joyce struck out 33 batters across 34.2 innings, regularly exceeding 100 MPH on his pitches.
The hard-throwing Joyce is ready to be the team's closer. Manager Ron Washington is also willing to roll with Joyce in that position.
“I'm comfortable if we have to go into the season with Ben Joyce as the closer,” Washington said. “But we certainly have to watch him because he's never had to be the guy to help a club grind through 162 games.”
Entering 2024, Joyce was vying for a spot in the bullpen, and the Angels employed various methods to prepare him for the demands of late-game pitching.
One of these included a “chaos” drill where Joyce had to focus and pitch amid loud noises and fans yelling from the stands. Despite these efforts, he didn't make the Opening Day roster. When he returned to the majors in June, he struggled, allowing five runs in two innings over his first three outings.
However, a pivotal moment in Joyce's development came when veteran reliever Hunter Strickland taught him a new grip for a "splinker," or two-seam fastball.
This addition to his arsenal gave him two fastballs to challenge hitters, along with his slider and occasional changeup. The pitch's downward movement allowed him to generate more ground balls, and from that point, Joyce became nearly unhittable for the rest of the season.
Joyce finished the season with a dominant 0.83 ERA, striking out 32 batters and walking 13 over 32.2 innings, while also recording four saves.
That performance has positioned him as the potential closer for the Angels this season, especially since they haven't added a new closer through free agency and veteran reliever Robert Stephenson is expected to miss the start of the season following Tommy John surgery last April.