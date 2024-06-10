Angels Veteran Injured in Freak Accident Resumes Minor League Rehab Assignment
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sanó has learned his lesson whenever he decides to use a heating pad again. The veteran's burn has healed enough that he resumed his rehab assignment.
Sanó played in Saturday’s game for the Arizona Complex League Angels, his first game since he was burned by a heating pad. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
The third baseman originally hit the injured list because of a knee injury, requiring the use of the heating pad. The accidental burn he incurred takes the cake when it comes to strange injuries. When manager Ron Washington told reporters about the freak incident on May 26, he said it wasn't serious but was "considered a setback."
Sanó last played on April 26 and was placed on the Injured List with left knee inflammation on May 1. He played two games for the Arizona Complex League Angels before his rehab assignment was halted because of the burn.
The 31-year-old was hitting .262 (16-for-61) with a home run, eight runs scored, and five RBIs. He has compiled a .234/.326/.479 slash line with 163 home runs in nine big league seasons.