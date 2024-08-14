Angels vs Blue Jays: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Logan O'Hoppe, who left Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a minor knee injury, is back in the Angels' starting lineup for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Blue Jays -115/Angels -105
Over/under: 9
Prediction
Both teams have been inconsistent lately, having each traded multiple key relievers in advance of the July 30 deadline, and using the last two weeks to sort out their key roles. Angels starter Carson Fulmer has been solid at home in a small sample size (2.65 ERA), giving the Angels a fighting chance. Veteran Kevin Gausman's road success (2.74 ERA) and Toronto's recent ability to score runs when needed could tip the scales in their favor.
More
• Angels right fielder Jo Adell hit his 18th home run of the season Monday, which matched his career total entering this season. He also robbed Daulton Varsho of a would-be home run in the ninth inning, and now leads all MLB right fielders with nine Defensive Runs Saved this season.
• Since July 9, Angels shortstop Zach Neto is batting .327 (32/98) with seven doubles, six HR and 22 RBIs. The .327 average ranks ninth in the A.L. in that span (min. 100 PA).
• Since 2022, Toronto has won seven of the last eight head-to-head games at Angel Stadium, but Angels have won four of six in Toronto.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.