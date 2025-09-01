Angels Outfielder Rips Astros Stadium After Teammate Suffers Bloody Injury
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward crashed into the metal scoreboard in Daikin Park on Sunday afternoon. Ward was chasing down a fly ball when he hit the scoreboard face-first and suffered a cut that immediately required towels from the bullpen. Ward eventually left the field on a cart.
After the game fellow Los Angeles outfielder Jo Adell ripped the Houston ballpark for the dangerous location of the scoreboard.
"He's doing what he's supposed to do," said Adell via SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher. "He's being aggressive on a play. At the bottom line, and I've talked about this before, but there should be no out of town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field. It's the big leagues. This sh-- is ridiculous. A guy goes back to make a play, and he's got to worry about a metal fence. That's crazy. So that's my honest opinion about it. He did everything he could to make a play, and he gets beat up by something that's beyond controllable."
As dangerous as the scoreboard may be, this appears to be the first time that someone has suffered such an injury at Daikin Park, which was formerly Minute Maid Park and originally Enron Field. The ballpark was originally opened in 2000 when it featured a hill and flagpole in centerfield. Those features also had people worried and they were removed following the 2016 season.
This leaves the train in left field as the only unique feature in the ballpark that hasn't been removed or caused an injury.