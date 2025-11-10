Ranking the Top 10 MLB Trade Candidates This Offseason
The 2025 MLB season featured a wild finish, with a seven-game World Series that captivated the sports world. Less than a week after the Dodgers raised the Commissioner’s Trophy for the second straight year, all focus has turned to 2026. Based on early discussions, there should be a ton of player movement this offseason.
The free agent class has a decent number of big names in it, but the competition for those players could send teams browsing on the trade market. There should be plenty of options available. What follows is a look at the 10 best players who could be on the trade block this winter.
1. Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers
Skubal is about to win his second AL Cy Young in a row, and he’s the Tigers’ best player. Despite that, the two sides remain far apart in discussions over a long-term contract. The ace lefty will be 29 when the 2026 season starts and will be a free agent after it ends. If they’re not going to pay him what he’s worth, the Tigers may be better off getting a haul for him before he walks away, especially if they don’t plan on spending enough cash this offseason to build a World Series contender.
In 2025, Skubal went 13–6 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 241 strikeouts against 33 walks in 195 1/3 innings. He was second in baseball in FIP (2.45), third in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (11.1) and led MLB pitchers in fWAR (6.6). Over the past three seasons, Skubal has made 77 starts, going 38–13 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 175 ERA+ and 571 strikeouts in 467 2/3 innings. He’s baseball’s most dominant pitcher and is in the middle of his prime. Any contender would be crazy not to at least explore a deal to get him.
Fits: Mets, Giants, Padres, Red Sox, Astros
2. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox
Duran’s name keeps popping up in trade rumors as a young core continues to fortify Boston’s ranks. The Red Sox could attempt to move the veteran outfielder in order to fortify their starting rotation. Duran regressed a bit in 2025, but still provides a ton of value as a speedy corner outfielder who consistently produces good exit velocities.
The 29-year-old was phenomenal in 2024 when he slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, a 131 wRC+ and 34 stolen bases. He produced 6.8 fWAR (which was almost cut in half in 2025) while also leading the league in doubles and triples. This season, he slashed .256/.332/.442, with 15 home runs, 84 RBIs, a wRC+ of 111 and 24 stolen bases. His 3.9 fWAR was solid, but sent the message that he’s unlikely to ever reach the highs he experienced in 2024. Still, he’d be one of the top bats on the market if Boston made him available, and given that he’s under team control through 2028, he would net a hefty return.
Fits: Phillies, Dodgers, Royals, Orioles
3. Freddy Peralta, SP, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers had an outstanding season in 2025, and Peralta was a big part of that. But he’s due for free agency after next season, and, like Milwaukee did with Corbin Burnes, it looks like they club will move him before he walks in 2026. Peralta was excellent this season, going 17–6 with a 2.70 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old continued showing he’s a durable frontline guy, having made 95 starts over the past three years.
Peralta is under contract for $8 million next season, so virtually any team could afford him. That’s great news for Milwaukee, as there could be a bidding war for his services. He’s widely regarded as the second-best arm on the market, and if the Tigers opt to keep Skubal, he’d jump to the top of the list. The Brewers should be able to net a substantial return in that case.
Fits: Padres, Yankees, Mets, Orioles, Diamondbacks
4. Joe Ryan, SP, Minnesota Twins
Ryan has slowly broken out over the past two years, but he took things to another level in 2025. In 31 appearances (30 starts), the 29-year-old went 13–10 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 194 strikeouts against 39 walks in 171 innings. Ryan, a first-time All-Star, allowed a .233 xwOBA on his sweeper, and his fastball was almost as good (.277). His 4.89 ERA over the final two months of the season raised some red flags, but Minnesota was awful as a whole over that stretch.
The Twins sold big at the deadline and are looking at a full rebuild centered around one of the best farm systems in baseball. They can enhance that by moving Ryan, who will be one of the hottest names on the trade market this winter. He’s under team control through 2027, so he should net a larger return.
Fits: Red Sox, Padres, Tigers, Angels
5. Steven Kwan, OF, Cleveland Guardians
Despite all the issues listed above, Kwan was a popular target at the trade deadline. Other teams are interested, and the Guardians could choose to sell while he’s still a hot name. He’s under team control through 2027, which will only add to his allure.
The Guardians floated Kwan at the trade deadline, but were asking for a significant return that they couldn’t find. The 28-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons. He’s one of the best defensive corner outfielders in MLB, but his bat is a bit of a problem. Kwan rarely strikes out and regularly squares balls up (99th percentile) but produces weak exit velocities, which leaves him mostly powerless. In 2025 he slashed .272/.330/.374 and had a wRC+ of 99. In his four seasons, he has never broken the .800 OPS barrier. His career slugging percentage of .390 is incredibly weak. Despite stellar defense, he only produced 3.2 fWAR in 2025.
Fits: Dodgers, Orioles, Cubs, Phillies
6. Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
Two years ago, this would have been unthinkable when Rutschman was the Orioles’ cornerstone and was named first-team All-MLB. His decline began in 2024, but the 27-year-old bottomed out this season as he only played 90 games due to strains in both obliques, and slashed a woeful .220/.307/.366, with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and a wRC+ of 91. With top catching prospect Samuel Basallo now in the big leagues, the writing is on the wall for Rutschman.
The Orioles were MLB’s most disappointing team in 2025 and need to bounce back in 2026. Trading Rutschman could beef up the MLB roster. He’s still well-respected as a leader and solid defensive catcher, and he’s only two years removed from an .809 OPS and 20 home runs. He’s under team control through 2027, so there will be no shortage of teams interested.
Fits: Rangers, Phillies, Nationals, Rays
7. Sandy Alcántara, SP, Miami Marlins
Alcántara struggled for much of the 2025 season after returning from Tommy John surgery. In 31 starts, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner went 11–12 with a 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 165 strikeouts and 57 walks in 174 2/3 innings. He produced 1.7 fWAR, his lowest total ever in a full season. On the bright side, his xFIP was 4.19, much lower than his bloated ERA. He’s only 30 and should be much better in his second season back from elbow reconstruction.
The Marlins missed the playoffs by four games this season, but they have a new front office regime in place led by Gabe Kapler. That group will likely want to be bold in establishing a new direction. Alcántara is set to make $17.3 million in 2026, and his contract has a club option for $21 million in 2027. Yes, Miami would be selling low here, but dealing him could clear some cash off the books while netting a solid return.
Fits: Braves, Giants, Blue Jays, Angels
8. Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels
After years of waiting, Adell finally broke out in 2025 and delivered on some of the promise he showed as a top-five prospect in the game back in 2020. Adell slashed .236/.293/.485, with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs, and produced a career-best wRC+ of 112. Can he repeat that in 2026? The jury is still out, but he’s under team control through 2027, so there’s value to be mined here.
The Angels lost 90 games, Mike Trout is a shell of his former self and they own one of baseball’s worst farm systems. It would be wise for L.A. to start unloading the few assets it has and look to the future. Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jorge Soler and Kenley Jansen should also be on the table. As for Adell, a team needing some pop from a corner outfield spot could buy high on the 26-year-old banking that 2025 represented his immense underlying talent showing through, not a fluke.
Fits: White Sox, Royals, Orioles, Red Sox
9. MacKenzie Gore, SP, Washington Nationals
Gore was excellent in the first half of the season, showing the stuff that led the Padres to select him with the third overall pick in the 2017 draft. He made his first All-Star team as he entered the break with a 4–8 record, 3.02 ERA, 2.96 FIP and 138 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings. He still surrendered too many walks, but he was mostly in command on the mound. Then it all fell apart. Over his final 11 starts, Gore went 1–7 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 47 strikeouts against 29 walks in 49 1/3 innings. That kicked his ERA up to 4.17 on the season. Simply put, he walks too many guys, and his fastball is too hittable, as opponents had an xSLG of .497 against it.
Despite his second-half struggles, the 26-year-old should be a popular target this winter as the Nationals rework their roster to build for the future. He’s under contract through 2027, and when he’s on, Gore has the stuff to be a frontline starter. He may not garner as big of a return as he would have two years ago, but in the hands of the right pitching coach, he could quickly turn things around.
Fits: Braves, Mets, Giants, Padres
10. Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox
Robert has seemingly been on the trade block for a solid two seasons now, but the White Sox haven’t found a deal they like. That might change this offseason. The 28-year-old had a monster year in 2023 in which he hit 38 home runs and boasted an OPS of .857 and a wRC+ of 129. But he’s looked like a totally different player at the plate since then. In 2025, he slashed .223/.297/.364, with 14 home runs and a weak wRC+ of 84. Some of that decline might be due to the White Sox just being terrible, but there are legitimate concerns that Robert’s best days are behind him. He has also missed significant time in 2024 and ’25, only playing a total of 210 games.
Chicago picked up the $20 million option on Robert’s contract for 2026 and holds another at the same price in 2027—so he’s not a rental, is still a plus defender and can still run, as he stole 33 bases this season. The power/speed combination is still there if someone can get him back on track. When he’s right, Robert is a 30/30 threat who plays good defense in center. There are plenty of teams who could use someone like that, but there is quite a bit of risk here.
Fits: Cubs, Royals, Mets, Orioles