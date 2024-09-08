Halos Today

Angels vs Rangers: Prospect Optioned Ahead of Series Finale, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Mar 3, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Caden Dana (91) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Angels optioned pitching prospect Victor Mederos to Triple-A Salt Lake and activated Hans Crouse in a swap of relief pitchers prior to Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Caden Dana is making his second major league start and here's how the Angels will line up behind him:

Here's what else you need to know ahead of the game:

How to Watch

Time: 11:35 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +150/Rangers -180

Over/Under: 8.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Angels will send Caden Dana (1-0, 3.00 ERA) to the mound for his first career start against the Rangers and only his second overall. Texas counters with former Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA), who has 141 strikeouts this season but a poor record overall. The Angels have shown resilience by winning four straight games as underdogs following a loss. However, the Rangers have been strong at home during day games. Texas has the advantage on paper, but Dana's career is basically an open book with many chapters yet to be written. He could surprise

• Dana has a chance to become the first Angels player to win his first two major league games since Jered Weaver in 2006. (Shohei Ohtani also won his first two games as a pitcher for the Angels
in 2018).

• With a win today, Dana would also become the youngest Major Leaguer to win his first two MLB games since Milt Wilcox for the 1970 Reds.

• Yesterday's start gave Tyler Anderson 167.1 innings pitched this season, the most innings by an Angels pitcher since the Rangers' starter today — Heaney — tossed 180 innings in 2018.

