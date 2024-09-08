Angels Option Pitching Prospect to Triple-A Ahead of Rangers Series Finale
Last year, the Angels gave Victor Mederos a chance to prove their strategy of rushing draft picks they believed to be major league ready held water.
One year and a couple chances later, the Angels and Mederos are still waiting.
Mederos, 23, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday in advance of the Angels' series finale against the Texas Rangers.
The team's sixth-round draft pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma State University, Mederos endured another rocky outing Saturday in the Angels' 6-4 loss.
In his fourth appearance of the 2024 season, Mederos faced six batters in the seventh inning Saturday in Arlington with the Angels nursing a slim lead. He walked two batters and allowed two hits, including run-scoring singles by Josh Smith and Marcus Semien. The Angels' 4-2 lead became a 5-4 deficit.
Mederos took the loss. It was his first time ever as the pitcher of record in a major league contest.
Sunday, the Angels replaced Mederos in their bullpen with right-handed reliever Hans Crouse.
Mederos has made seven major league appearances with the Angels since his 2023 debut. He's allowed 10 runs in 8.1 innings, a 10.80 ERA. While his 96.8 mph fastball ranks in the 89th percentile of today's throwers, per Statcast, his 22.2 percent walk rate and 68.8 percent hard-hit rate point to a glaring need for better command before Mederos can inherit regular innings in a major league bullpen.
Crouse, 25, has been impressive during his first go-around with the Angels. Signed in February as a minor league free agent, the right-hander earned his first call-up with the Angels — his first anywhere since a 2021 cameo in Philadelphia — in June. He did not allow a run until his seventh appearance, and carried a 0.66 earned-run average through his first 12 major league games.
The Angels are less reluctant than any major league team to promote their recent draft picks. The sink-or-swim approach has yielded mixed results.
First baseman Nolan Schanuel skipped through their minor league system in a matter of months last year. Shortstop Zach Neto was the Angels' starting shortstop the season following his draft year. Pitchers Reid Detmers, Ben Joyce, and Sam Bachman have followed similar trajectories with varying degrees of success.
It's unclear whether Mederos needed more time at Triple-A to harness his command, or if waiting would not have served his development any better. His presence in the bullpen did not serve the Angels well on Saturday night.