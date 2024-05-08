Anthony Rendon Still Hasn't Begun Baseball Activity, Won't Return to Angels Anytime Soon
When Anthony Rendon went down with a hamstring strain on April 20, the Los Angeles Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list and hoped the injury-plagued veteran to be back in a couple weeks.
However, that’s not the case.
Rendon was diagnosed on April 26 with a partial tear and he told reporters on April 27 that there was no timetable for his return, but his absence would be lengthy. As of Wednesday, he has yet to begin any baseball activity.
“I’m definitely not going to be back in the 10-day window,” Rendon told reporters including MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It’s been four years running now. So I was angry for a few days, frustrated, mad, everything you could imagine because the game keeps getting taken away from me, right? I want to win, and I want to be out there. I do everything in my power to stay out there, and it seems like nothing is working.”
The 33-year-old was slashing .267/.325/.307 with three doubles and three RBIs in 19 games before hitting the all-too-familiar injured list. He has yet to play in more than 60 games in a season with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season.