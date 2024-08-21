Days After Being DFA’d, Former Angel Signs With National League Contender
The Atlanta Braves lost third baseman Austin Riley for the rest of the regular season with a broken hand and are taking a chance on former Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela to replace him.
Urshela traveled to Atlanta on Monday night and signed a Major League contract on Tuesday morning.
Riley isn't really replaceable, but Urshela is going to give Atlanta his best shot.
"I'm really excited about this," Urshela said. "I'm happy to be here to help this team with their postseason run."
Urshela was released by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday after hitting .243 with five homers and a .619 OPS over 92 games.
The Braves placed Riley on the 10-day injured list and created a 40-man roster spot for Urshela by transferring A.J. Minter to the 60-day injured list.
"You go back and look and he's been a very productive major leaguer," manager Brian Snitker said. "It's [a] great, great opportunity for him, and I think we're very fortunate that a guy like that was available."
Urshela debuted for the Braves on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning of Atlanta's 3-1 win.
Riley's injury was just another blow to an already hurting Braves team. Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña is out for the year with a knee injury, second baseman Ozzie Albies is recovering from a fractured wrist, and now this.
"It stinks," Riley, wearing a thick cast of his hand, said before the opener of the three-game series with the NL East-leading Phillies. "I hate that I'm going to be out, not be out there competing with the guys. I also understand it's part of the game. Injuries happen."
Despite all the injuries, Atlanta is still clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot.
"We've got like a month to go now," Urshela said. "You've got to focus on this one and then think about the playoffs."
Urshela was an above-average player while playing for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins from 2019-22. His time with the Angels wasn't bad either as he hit .299 with a .703 OPS in 62 games last season before suffering a season-ending pelvic fracture last year.
The Braves are Urshela's seventh team over a nine-year career.