Rangers' Josh Jung Had Tremendously High Bat Flip After Walk-Off Home Run vs. Yankees
Josh Jung's bat may have seen more hang time than his home-run ball that sailed over the fence at Globe Life Field to walk off against the New York Yankees.
As the Texas Rangers' designated hitter stepped up to the plate in the tenth inning with the winning run in scoring position, he left no doubt and called game. Facing a 1–1 count with two outs, he striped a 95-mph sinker inside the zone well out over the left-field fence for a three-run shot that gave the Rangers a thrilling 8–5 win over the Yankees.
He watched the ball fly out of the park and immediately turned to his dugout before tossing his bat so high in the air that his Rangers teammates waited to run out and celebrate so they could avoid the flying projectile. Check out the epic bat flip:
What's amazing is the Yankees decided to intentionally walk Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford before Jung stepped to the plate, making their preference known. Jung certainly took exception to that choice. New York's decision was fair in the moment, but the outcome made putting Langford on quite ironic.
The walk-off blast advanced the Rangers to 59–55 and handed the Yankees their fourth loss in a row. In 85 appearances this season, Jung has a .698 OPS with 11 homers and 43 RBIs. And one amazing bat flip to boot.