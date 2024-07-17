One Angels Draft Pick Has a Chance to Lift Team To New Heights
Peyton Olejnik eventually got the words out, but the 6-foot-11 pitcher from the University of Miami (Ohio) pitcher was speechless when he found out the Los Angeles Angels selected him in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.
“It’s kind of a dreams-to-reality moment,” he told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday. “I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was a little kid. I’m kind of at a loss for words, honestly. I’m still taking it all in because it doesn’t feel real.”
Now, Olejnik has to decide if he wants to return for another collegiate season or begin his next chapter as a professional baseball player.
“Right now, I’m just taking it all in,” he said. “That’s going to be a discussion with my agent and my family. I’m going to celebrate tonight.”
The right-hander emerged as one of the best arms for the RedHawks this season, going 9-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 appearances. He led the team with 64.1 innings pitched and 84 strikeouts, and limited opposing hitters to a .244 batting average while walking 27.
Miami of Ohio is his third college. He spent the 2023 season at Oklahoma, where he only pitched 3.2 innings in five appearances. His freshman season was at Triton College.
“When you don’t pitch a lot, you’re sitting on the bench thinking, ‘Why not me?’ ” he said. “But the coaches at Miami took a chance on me. They gave me the ball without me having proven anything in college baseball yet. But I got to work. I learned from my past experiences and put it all together for a good year at Miami.”
Olejnik's confidence is an attractive quality for scouts. He also has huge upside with his height and ability to reach the mid-90s. While this might be the first step of his career, he knows he still has a lot of work to do.
“The end goal was always for me to play in the pros,” he said. “Getting drafted is one thing, but playing professional baseball is another. Obviously, one step leads to the other, and this is the first step for me.”