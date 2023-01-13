The Angels outfield could be one of the best in baseball next season.

The Angels traded for OF Hunter Renfroe early in the offseason, in a move that has somewhat flown under the radar. The Angels gave up just three pitchers — Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris — for the power-hitting outfielder, and filled a huge need at the corner outfield position.

Renfroe is going to start on an every day basis next to Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, forming one of the best and more underrated outfields in all of baseball. However, with Spring Training quickly approaching, Renfroe is starting to get some recognition.

MLB Network is releasing their top 10 rankings at every position, and the Angels new right fielder made the cut. He was listed at No. 10 on the list of best right fielders in baseball right now.

Renfroe is coming off a great 2022 campaign in which he crushed 29 home runs and 72 RBIs in 125 games. He had an OPS of .807 and an impressive OPS+ of 126 — the best in a full season in his career.

Renfroe has hit more than 30 home runs in two of his six-plus seasons, and will bring a lot of slug to an Angels' lineup that didn't have a ton of it outside of its top few players.

Renfroe could end up having a very underrated season for LA, as a member of a really strong outfield.