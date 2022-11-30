Skip to main content

Angels New Reliever Actually Worked for the Team Before His Playing Career

Like his manager, this is his second stint with the ball club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels signed RHP Chris Devenski to a minor league deal on Monday. He'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, in a bullpen that could use a lot of help.

From a baseball perspective, the move makes sense, as a low risk way to try to add to one of the worst bullpens in all of baseball last season.

However, there's an even cooler story in the signing.

Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford reported shortly after the signing that Devenski had actually worked in Angel Stadium earlier in his career. When he was playing baseball at Golden West junior college in Huntington Beach, CA, he was also working as a security guard during games at none other than Angel Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Devenski isn't the only Angel to have worked in that stadium in his past. His manager, Phil Nevin, also worked in that stadium when he was younger, selling souvenirs.

As for Devenski, he'll hope to open the season on the Angels active roster. And if he does, he'll be playing in the same stadium he once helped keep safe during games. What an awesome story that would be.

In This Article (1)

Chris Devenski
Chris Devenski

USATSI_18836116_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Winning Outstanding DH Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10830307_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Longtime MLB Outfielder Sees Shohei Ohtani Racking up the Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19161327_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels GM Perry Minasian is Proving He's Committed to Winning This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18913548_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Manager Phil Nevin Actually Worked for the Team When He Was Younger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12410802_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Gets Important Hall of Fame Vote

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18961977_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Signs Reliever Chris Devenski to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19057191_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Wins Second Consecutive Outstanding DH Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18883668_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Wants to Sign Shohei Ohtani Long Term

By Noah Camras