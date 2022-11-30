The Angels signed RHP Chris Devenski to a minor league deal on Monday. He'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, in a bullpen that could use a lot of help.

From a baseball perspective, the move makes sense, as a low risk way to try to add to one of the worst bullpens in all of baseball last season.

However, there's an even cooler story in the signing.

Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford reported shortly after the signing that Devenski had actually worked in Angel Stadium earlier in his career. When he was playing baseball at Golden West junior college in Huntington Beach, CA, he was also working as a security guard during games at none other than Angel Stadium.

Devenski isn't the only Angel to have worked in that stadium in his past. His manager, Phil Nevin, also worked in that stadium when he was younger, selling souvenirs.

As for Devenski, he'll hope to open the season on the Angels active roster. And if he does, he'll be playing in the same stadium he once helped keep safe during games. What an awesome story that would be.