Angels fans will get an early glimpse at a lot of their players this year. Over 10 players and a couple of coaches will be at the World Baseball Classic, which takes place from March 8 to March 21. The most recent addition is one of the Angels' breakout 2022 stars, LHP Patrick Sandoval.

Sandoval will be playing for Team Mexico, confirmed by his manager. That manager is none other than Benjamin GIl, who is also the Angels' first base coach. He had an up-close look at Sandoval all year long, and is excited to have him on his team.

"This past year was his coming out party," Gil said. "I got to witness it every day."



Sandoval joins a long list of Angels playing in the games, including Mike Trout — the captain of Team USA — and, most likely, Shohei Ohtani.

They'll get to play against each other, as they fight for bragging rights for their country. It'll be an exciting few weeks when they begin in March — especially for Angel fans. They'll have a lot of different countries to root for.