The Angels pulled a surprise rabbit out of their hat on Tuesday, signing former Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal. It wasn't a surprise that the team was in the market for a starting pitcher, but Anderson specifically turned a few heads simply because of the hand he throws with.

The Angels, of course, already have Jose Suarez, Patrick Sandoval, and Reid Detmers, all of whom throw with their left hands like Anderson does. General manager Perry Minasian, though, doesn't have concerns about having too many lefties.

Randy Johnson is an extreme example, of course, but Minasian's point is a good one. Anderson was equally tough on righties and lefties in 2022, much more than the other three lefties in the rotation. Most of the time, the pitchers with the most extreme platoon splits end up pitching in relief, where a manager can have a little more control over which batters he faces. A starting pitcher needs to be able to face everyone in the opposing lineup, so guys who are excellent against both sides — like Anderson and Shohei Ohtani — are the priority regardless of handedness.

If Anderson can replicate his outstanding 2022 season, which was mostly the result of a revamped changeup, he can bring some quality and quantity to an Angels rotation that desperately needed more depth last season.